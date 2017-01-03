Bogut expects to come off the bench for the foreseeable future, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports.

A knee injury kept Bogut on the shelf for most of December, but he returned to action last Tuesday against the Rockets and also played Thursday against the Lakers before sitting out Friday's matchup with the Warriors to rest. Bogut is considered healthy going forward, but it looks as though the Mavs will go forth with a small-ball lineup featuring Dirk Nowitzki at center to begin games. Even with the move to the bench, Bogut's minutes (24.0 per game on the season) are likely to remain fairly steady, and he should continue to be a source of rebounding (9.9 per game) while providing little else.