Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Expects to play Thursday
Bogut banged his knee during Tuesday's game against the Wizards, but is expected to take the court for Thursday's matchup with the Suns, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Bogut came off the bench Tuesday and was limited to just 20 minutes because of the knee injury, going scoreless (0-3 FG), with six rebounds, two assists, a block and a turnover. It's likely just a minor bruise for the 32-year-old big man, so it shouldn't force him to miss any time. That said, he could see even less minutes if the Mavericks opt to give him a limited workload, so it's something to monitor moving forward. Look for his status to be updated following Thursday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Expected to come off bench going forward•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Sitting out Friday for rest•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: To start Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Questionable to play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: To sit out one game of upcoming back-to-back•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Cleared to play Tuesday vs. Rockets•