Bogut banged his knee during Tuesday's game against the Wizards, but is expected to take the court for Thursday's matchup with the Suns, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Bogut came off the bench Tuesday and was limited to just 20 minutes because of the knee injury, going scoreless (0-3 FG), with six rebounds, two assists, a block and a turnover. It's likely just a minor bruise for the 32-year-old big man, so it shouldn't force him to miss any time. That said, he could see even less minutes if the Mavericks opt to give him a limited workload, so it's something to monitor moving forward. Look for his status to be updated following Thursday's morning shootaround.