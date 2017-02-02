Coach Rick Carlisle said he does not expect Bogut (hamstring) to play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, and it looks like the next realistic opportunity for Bogut to return to the floor will be next Monday when the team travels to Denver. Dwight Powell will continue to be the biggest beneficiary off the bench in Bogut's absence with Salah Mejri also seeing added minutes at center.