Bogut (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's matchup with the Jazz, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut will be missing a sixth straight contest Thursday and he's yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return, so it remains to be seen if he'll get back on the court prior to the All-Star break. With Bogut sidelined, Dirk Nowitzki has shifted over to center, which will likely be the case again in a matchup with a tough Jazz defense. Both Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell should spell Nowitzki off the bench, especially if he struggles to guard the bulkier Rudy Gobert.

