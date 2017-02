Bogut (hamstring) won't play Wednesday against the 76ers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut aggravated his right hamstring Sunday against the Spurs, the same injury that caused him to miss six games prior to his return in addition to being sidelined Monday against the Cavaliers. With Bogut out, Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell could see a boost in minutes behind Dirk Nowitzki.