Bogut (hamstring) is out for Monday's tilt against the Cavaliers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut aggravated the hamstring that previously caused him to miss six games during Sunday's victory over the Spurs. Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell will likely help pick up the slack at the center slot in Bogut's absence. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the 76ers.