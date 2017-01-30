Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Out Monday vs. Cavaliers
Bogut (hamstring) is out for Monday's tilt against the Cavaliers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Bogut aggravated the hamstring that previously caused him to miss six games during Sunday's victory over the Spurs. Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell will likely help pick up the slack at the center slot in Bogut's absence. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the 76ers.
More News
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Questionable Monday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Doubtful to return Sunday vs. Spurs•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Will start Thursday vs. Thunder•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Provides two points, three blocks off bench•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Will play Wednesday vs. Knicks•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Questionable for Wednesday vs. Knicks•