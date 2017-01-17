Bogut (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Rick Carlisle more or less indicated a few days ago that Bogut, who is nursing a right hamstring strain, was out indefinitely, so we'll assume that the veteran center will be sidelined for at least the remainder of the Mavs' schedule this week, which also includes games Thursday against the Heat and Friday against the Jazz. Dirk Nowitzki has started the last two games at center in Bogut's absence, with Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell picking up most of the time at the position off the bench.