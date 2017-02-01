Bogut (hamstring) won't play Wednesday against the 76ers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavericks have been evaluating Bogut on a day-to-day basis since he first strained his right hamstring in Sunday's win over the Spurs, and he'll be forced out for a second straight game with the injury. Dwight Powell, who logged 29 minutes and put up 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks in Monday's win over the Cavaliers, look to be the main beneficiary for added time off the bench while Bogut is out.