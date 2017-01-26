Bogut (hamstring) produced two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 21 minutes off the bench in a 103-95 win over the Knicks on Wednesday

Back in action after a six-game absence, Bogut provided the Mavericks with some quality rim protection during his time on the court, but didn't offer his usual impact on the boards. Bogut could have an opportunity to improve those numbers Thursday against the Thunder, assuming the Mavericks elect to make him available for the second half of the back-to-back set. Dirk Nowitzki (rest), Wesley Matthews (hip) and Deron Williams (toe) aren't traveling to Oklahoma City for the game, so Bogut may be in line to start at center in place of Nowitzki and take on some extra minutes due to the extensive absences.