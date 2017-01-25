Bogut (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut has missed the last six games with a right hamstring strain, but his upgraded designation to questionable seems to indicate he's finally nearing a return. We'll likely see his status updated following Wednesday's morning shootaround, which should give us a better indication of his availability. As soon as Bogut returns, guys like Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell should see a decreased role in the frontcourt.