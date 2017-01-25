Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Questionable for Wednesday vs. Knicks
Bogut (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Bogut has missed the last six games with a right hamstring strain, but his upgraded designation to questionable seems to indicate he's finally nearing a return. We'll likely see his status updated following Wednesday's morning shootaround, which should give us a better indication of his availability. As soon as Bogut returns, guys like Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell should see a decreased role in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Out again Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Ruled out for upcoming back-to-back set•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Out Tuesday vs. Bulls•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Out for 'foreseeable future'•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Ruled out Thursday vs. Suns•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Questionable Thursday night•