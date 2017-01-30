Bogut (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut was limited to eight minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs after aggravating a strained right hamstring that previously cost him six games, so he's probably on the doubtful side of the questionable tag. In any case, since the Mavericks are playing the second half of a back-to-back set and aren't holding a morning shootaround, Bogut may not be ruled in or out until shortly before the 8:30 p.m. ET tip off, so those in deeper leagues who are regularly using the center in weekly lineups may want to explore other options.