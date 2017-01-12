Bogut (hamstring strain) is considered questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Suns in Mexico City, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Despite the "questionable" designation, Bogut remains listed as a projected starter for the 10:00 PM ET tipoff. The seven-footer was limited to just 18 minutes Monday against the Timberwolves, as he was forced out of the contest due to what was later classified as a hamstring strain. If Bogut does turn out to be rested, Dwight Powell would likely see a boost in minutes, though it was Dorian Finney-Smith who started picking up starts the last time Bogut was on the shelf.