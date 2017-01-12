Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Questionable Thursday night
Bogut (hamstring strain) is considered questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Suns in Mexico City, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Despite the "questionable" designation, Bogut remains listed as a projected starter for the 10:00 PM ET tipoff. The seven-footer was limited to just 18 minutes Monday against the Timberwolves, as he was forced out of the contest due to what was later classified as a hamstring strain. If Bogut does turn out to be rested, Dwight Powell would likely see a boost in minutes, though it was Dorian Finney-Smith who started picking up starts the last time Bogut was on the shelf.
More News
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Exits Monday's game with hamstring strain•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Snags 11 boards in start vs. Atlanta•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Will start Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Expected to come off bench going forward•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Sitting out Friday for rest•