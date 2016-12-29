Bogut is considered questionable to play Thursday against the Lakers, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut made his return to action Tuesday against the Rockets after missing most of the month with a right knee issue. While his condition has improved, Bogut will likely be held out of one half of the Mavs' upcoming back-to-back set, so if he ends up playing Thursday, expect the veteran to sit out Friday against Golden State. Given the relatively long layoff, Bogut's minutes figure to be monitored over his next several contests.