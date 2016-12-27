Bogut (knee) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut has missed the last 11 contests with a bone bruise on his knee, but the Mavs upgraded him to questionable earlier in the week, and the big man is being evaluated on a game-to-game basis. A decision on Bogut's status likely won't come until he can be evaluated during pregame warmups.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola