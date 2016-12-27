Bogut (knee) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut has missed the last 11 contests with a bone bruise on his knee, but the Mavs upgraded him to questionable earlier in the week, and the big man is being evaluated on a game-to-game basis. A decision on Bogut's status likely won't come until he can be evaluated during pregame warmups.