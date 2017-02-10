Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Remains out Saturday vs. Magic
Bogut (hamstring) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Magic, Mavs.com's Earl K. Sneed reports.
It will mark the seventh absence in a row for Bogut, who doesn't seem to making much tangible progress in his recovery from a right hamstring strain. Bogut is only averaging 3.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 block while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor in 25 appearances this season, so he'll have primarily only one-category upside once he's healthy enough to play again.
More News
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Out again Thursday vs. Jazz•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Ruled out for next two games•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers•
-
Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Out Monday vs. Cavaliers•