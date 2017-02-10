Bogut (hamstring) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Magic, Mavs.com's Earl K. Sneed reports.

It will mark the seventh absence in a row for Bogut, who doesn't seem to making much tangible progress in his recovery from a right hamstring strain. Bogut is only averaging 3.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 block while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor in 25 appearances this season, so he'll have primarily only one-category upside once he's healthy enough to play again.