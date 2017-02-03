Bogut (hamstring) said he'll remained sidelined for at least Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and Monday's game against the Nuggets, Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Bogut, who has already sat out the past two games and nine of the last 11 contests with a strained right hamstring, required an injection Tuesday for pain relief, and will need a few days of rest for it to take full effect. His earliest chance to return will now come Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, but given that Bogut has already dealt with this same injury before, it seems reasonable to bank on a longer recovery timetable. Bogut's absence should open up more minutes off the bench for Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell, with the former perhaps carrying the higher upside of the two after posting 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds in 21 minutes during Wednesday's win over the 76ers.