Bogut (hamstring) has been ruled out for both Thursday's game against the Heat, as well as Friday's matchup with the Jazz, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Bogut has missed the last three contests because of a hamstring injury and as expected, he'll remain sidelined for the rest of this week with absences on both Thursday and Friday. He remains without any sort of timetable to return, but for now, his next opportunity to take the court will be Sunday against the Lakers. Dirk Nowitzki should continue to start at center in his place, while guys like Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell pick up some extra minutes off the bench.