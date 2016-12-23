Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Ruled out Friday
Bogut (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Bogut will remain sidelined with the knee injury that has limited him to just two games in the month of December and has prevented him from taking the floor since Dec. 5. Salah Mejri will continue starting at center for the Mavericks until Bogut is able to return.
