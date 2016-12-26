Bogut (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut had been upgraded to questionable earlier Monday, but isn't quite ready just yet for a return to the lineup. He'll log a work out prior to Monday's game though, and if all goes well, Bogut will have a realistic shot at playing Tuesday against the Rockets. Dirk Nowitzki ended up starting at center in his return from an Achilles injury Friday against the Clippers, so he'll likely remain at that spot before moving back to power forward when Bogut eventually returns.