Bogut (hamstring) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Coach Rick Carlisle indicated over the weekend that Bogut was doubtful to play in either the Mavs' final two games before the All-Star break, so at this point, the veteran seems poised to take advantage of the extended time off to aid his recovery from the strained right hamstring. If Bogut is cleared to play once he's reevaluated after the break, he'd likely only be in line for roughly a 20-minute role off the bench in most games, giving him limited upside from a fantasy perspective.