Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Ruled out Thursday vs. Suns
Bogut (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Bogut was forced from Monday's game against the Timberwolves with a strained right hamstring and it appears he's still dealing with some discomfort, as he'll be held out Thursday in order to have some additional time off for recovery. His next opportunity to take the court will be Sunday against the Timberwolves, but in his absence, Dirk Nowitzki and Harrison Barnes will likely shift over to center and power forward, respectively, with Dorian Finney-Smith jumping into the starting lineup at small forward. To go along with that, guys like Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell should take on a bigger workload off the bench.
