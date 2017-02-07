Bogut (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut has already missed four games with the strained right hamstring, an injury that previously sidelined him for a six-game span in January. Considering Bogut's age and his troubling injury history, it wouldn't be surprising if he was looking at a longer recovery timetable this time around. Once he returns, Bogut will likely serve in a backup capacity at center, and his limited involvement on the offensive end doesn't make him worth stashing in most leagues.