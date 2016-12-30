Bogut will sit out Friday's game against the Warriors for rest purposes, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Bogut started at center and played 22 minutes in Thursday's 101-89 win over the Lakers, generating two points (1-2 FG), seven rebounds, two assists and one block. Though Bogut has checked out fine while playing in both of the Mavericks' games this week following a three-week layoff due to a right knee injury, the team had always planned to hold him out for one game of their Thursday/Friday back-to-back set. Bogut's absence Friday will likely open up a spot in the starting five for Salah Mejri, though he'll probably split the minutes at center fairly evenly with Dwight Powell.