Bogut registered two points (1-3 FG), 11 rebounds and one block across 29 minutes during a 97-82 loss to the Hawks on Saturday.

Bogut got the start after coming off the bench in the previous two games and grabbed double-digit rebounds for the 10th time this season. He saw a rise in minutes in his role as a starter, but it's not clear if Dallas only started him because of the matchup against Dwight Howard. We'll see if he starts again Monday against the Timberwolves.