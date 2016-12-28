Bogut (knee) is expected to play in just one game of the Mavericks' upcoming back-to-back set on Thursday and Friday, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut made his much-anticipated return to the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Rockets, going scoreless, with six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two turnovers across just 11 minutes. He saw some heavy restrictions after an 11-game absence and the Mavericks will continue to bring him along slowly, as Bogut is expected to sit out either Thursday against the Lakers or Friday versus the Warriors to limit his workload. We should receive further clarification on which game he'll miss later in the week, but look for guys like Salah Mejri and Dwight Powell to take on a bigger role in the frontcourt in Bogut's absence.