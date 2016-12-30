Bogut (knee) will start Thursday against the Lakers.

He played Tuesday after missing most of the month with a right knee issue, and apparently the single day off was enough for him to recover and remain in the lineup. It seems likely that he will be held out of Friday's game against the Warriors, as it will be the second game of a back-to-back, and his minutes could be somewhat limited Thursday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola