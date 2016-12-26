Bogut (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut has been sidelined for 10 consecutive games while recovering from a bone bruise in his right knee, but he's evidently made enough progress in the last few days to the point that the Mavericks are considering him a potential option Monday. If he's ultimately able to play, Bogut would presumably take back his starting role at center while pushing Dorian Finney-Smith to the bench, but the Mavericks could opt to restrict his minutes. Further word on Bogut's status should be available as the 8:00 p.m. ET tip off approaches.