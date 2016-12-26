Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Upgraded to questionable Monday
Bogut (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Bogut has been sidelined for 10 consecutive games while recovering from a bone bruise in his right knee, but he's evidently made enough progress in the last few days to the point that the Mavericks are considering him a potential option Monday. If he's ultimately able to play, Bogut would presumably take back his starting role at center while pushing Dorian Finney-Smith to the bench, but the Mavericks could opt to restrict his minutes. Further word on Bogut's status should be available as the 8:00 p.m. ET tip off approaches.
