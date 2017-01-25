Mavericks assistant coach Melvin Hunt said that Bogut (hamstring) will play Wednesday against the Knicks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bogut has missed the last six games with a strained right hamstring, but he's made progress in recent days and felt good while participating in shootaround Wednesday morning. Even before his absence, Bogut had typically come off the bench behind starting center Dirk Nowitzki, so that will likely remain the case now that he's active again. Bogut figures to face a minute restriction in his return Wednesday, but since he won't often clear 25 minutes and isn't much of an offensive threat, he's primarily only a one-category (rebounds) play in fantasy leagues.