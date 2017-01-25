Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Will play Wednesday
Bogut (hamstring) is expected to play Wednesday against the Knicks, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Bogut has missed the last six games with a strained right hamstring, but he's made progress in recent days and felt good at shootaround Wednesday morning. All signs point to him making his return to action, although a final decision likely won't come until closer to game-time. If Bogut does, indeed, play, he'd likely see a limited workload after missing nearly two weeks.
