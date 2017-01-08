Bogut will start at center in Saturday's game against the Hawks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut came off the bench in the Mavericks' last two games, but he will jump back into the starting lineup Saturday night. Bogut has totaled just two points and 19 rebounds over four games since returning to action Dec. 27, but he does have five blocks over that span.

