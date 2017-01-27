Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Will start Thursday vs. Thunder
Bogut will draw the start at center for Thursday's tilt against the Thunder, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
The rebounding and shot-blocking big man will draw the start with Dirk Nowitzki (rest) out. Bogut is averaging 3.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks across 23.4 minutes per game on the season, but may see some more time Thursday.
