Bogut (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Earl. K Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut remains without a timetable to return and there hasn't been any indication that a return is coming soon. His next opportunity to return would be Friday against the Clippers, but with the Mavericks still having three games left on their road trip, it's most likely Bogut returns once the team returns home. Salah Mejri will continue to start at center in Bogut's absence.