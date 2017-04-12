Liggins will be available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After he was claimed off waivers by the Mavericks on Tuesday, Liggins didn't end up seeing the floor later that evening in the team's loss to the Nuggets, but he was part of the contingent that traveled to Memphis for the season finale. With the Mavericks ruling out five players for the contest, Liggins should make his team debut Wednesday and see a decent amount of run off the bench. Liggins' contract isn't fully guaranteed for 2017-18, so he'll be viewing Wednesday's game as an opportunity to stake his claim to a roster spot heading into training camp next fall.