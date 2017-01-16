Mavericks' Deron Williams: Another double-double in Sunday's win

Williams scored 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 98-87 win over the Timberwolves.

He's got only three double-doubles on the season, but two of them have come in the last two games. Williams is no longer the player he was in his prime with the Jazz, but the 32-year-old is currently healthy and enjoying a strong start to 2017, averaging 15.8 points, 7.5 assists, 3.3 boards and 2.3 three-pointers in six January games.