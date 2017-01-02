Mavericks' Deron Williams: Dealing with illness

Williams is dealing with an illness and is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Williams is the most recent victim of an illness that has been traveling through the Mavericks' locker room, so he may be forced to miss a game in order to recuperate. If he's ultimately ruled out, expect veteran Devin Harris and Seth Curry to see expanded roles in the Mavs' backcourt.