Mavericks' Deron Williams: Doesn't travel for Thursday's matchup in OKC

Williams (toe) did not travel with the team for Thursday's matchup in Oklahoma City, Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Williams sprained his left big toe after just 16 minutes of action Monday, and the ailment will cost him at least one game. With fellow ball handler J.J. Barea (calf strain) not making the trip either, look for Devin Harris to see a mild boost in playing time. Williams will next have a chance to take the court in another road matchup Sunday in San Antonio.