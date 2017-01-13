Mavericks' Deron Williams: Double-doubles in Thursday win

Williams posted 23 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 assists and two rebounds over 32 minutes in Thursday's 113-108 win over the Suns.

Williams exploited the Suns' questionable defense frequently, catching fire from the field while also setting up teammates for plenty of scoring opportunities. The 12-year veteran impressively bounced back after going for a combined 18 points over the previous two games. His scoring total represented his best since Dec. 26 against the Pelicans, and the dimes were the most he'd dished out since Dec. 5 versus the Hornets. Outside of the aforementioned pair of lackluster outings, Williams has been at 20 points or higher in the three other games this month, and he's boasting impressive 50.8 and 44.0 percent success rates from the field and three-point range, respectively, during January.