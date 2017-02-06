Mavericks' Deron Williams: Doubtful Monday vs. Nuggets

Williams (toe) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavericks were hopeful that Williams might be able to return from a five-game absence Monday, but after being reevaluated prior to the team's shootaround, it appears the veteran point guard is still limited. Williams will continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, but assuming he remains out for the first half of the back-to-back set Monday, Yogi Ferrell would likely draw a fifth straight start at point guard and potentially receive a 35-to-40-minute workload.