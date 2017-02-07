Mavericks' Deron Williams: Doubtful Tuesday vs. Trail Blazers

Williams (toe) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Though coach Rick Carlisle noted Monday that he's not anticipating a long-term absence for Williams, the fact that the veteran point guard has yet to resume practicing since suffering the sprained left big toe likely means he'll be sidelined Tuesday in the second half of a back-to-back set for the Mavericks. Since the team won't hold a morning shootaround Tuesday, Williams' status may not be officially announced until shortly before the 8:30 p.m. tip off, but it appears safe to pencil in Yogi Ferrell for another start at point guard.