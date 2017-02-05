Mavericks' Deron Williams: Game-time call for Monday

Williams (toe) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Nuggets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Williams has missed the last five games with a toe sprain, but has a chance to return to the court Monday depending on how well his injurry responds to an increase in activity. He'll go through pregame warmups Monday with the hope of taking the court, but we may not get an official word on his availability until just prior to tip. If Williams is ultimately held out, Yogi Ferrell would likely draw another start after blowing up for 32 points and five assists on Friday against the Trail Blazers.