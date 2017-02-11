Mavericks' Deron Williams: Game-time decision Saturday

Williams (toe) went through shootaround, and is expected to be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The team listed Williams as out for the game on Friday, so he appears to be making progress heading toward game-time. The veteran point guard has been sidelined for the previous eight games due to a toe injury. Yogi Ferrell, who has been an unexpected surprise, figures to see his role reduced should Williams be able to return Saturday.