Mavericks' Deron Williams: Getting closer to return

Williams (toe) missed his sixth straight game Monday against the Nuggets, but head coach Rick Carlisle said he is hopeful Williams could return "sometime soon".

While Carlisle indicated Williams might be nearing a return, there isn't a huge rush to bring the veteran back with Yogi Ferrell handling the point guard duties with aplomb lately. When Williams is able to return he might he eased into action with limited minutes, and he might even be used off the bench initially if Carlisle wants to keep using Ferrell in the starting five.