Mavericks' Deron Williams: Hands out 11 assists in win

Williams registered eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, two steals and one rebound across 33 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 101-89 win over the Lakers.

It's the third double-digit assist game of the campaign for Williams, though some of that luster was lost thanks to his limited scoring and season-high six turnovers. Health concerns might place a damper on Williams' long-term fantasy outlook, but for the time being, he amounts to a serviceable lineup option in most leagues. Williams is averaging 15.3 points (on 42.1% shooting from the field), 8.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes per game over his 16 appearances on the month.