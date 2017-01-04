Mavericks' Deron Williams: Heats up for 21 in win vs. Wizards

Williams recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists and one rebound across 32 minutes during a 113-105 win over Washington on Tuesday.

Williams had scored a combined 25 points over the previous three games but got out of that mini slump as he knocked in the most three-pointers in a game this season since opening night and scored at least 20 points for the sixth time this season. He will likely continue to receive big minutes while J.J. Barea (lower leg) remains sidelined.