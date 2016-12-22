Mavericks' Deron Williams: Hits 23 points for second straight game

Williams compiled 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and five rebounds across 32 minutes in a 96-95 win over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Harrison Barnes has shouldered the scoring burden for the Mavericks for most of the season, but Williams and Wesley Matthews have stepped up of late to give the team some quality secondary point-getters. Williams has supplied 23 points in back-to-back contests and has fallen under double digits in the scoring column just twice in the last 12 games, and in one of those two contests, he handed out a season-high 15 assists. The veteran point guard hasn't scored in particularly efficient fashion for much of that stretch, but he's improved in that regard over his last four games, knocking down 53.6 percent of his attempts from the field.