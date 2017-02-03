Mavericks' Deron Williams: Listed as doubtful Friday

Williams is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

The Mavericks haven't provided clarity on Williams' status following Friday's morning shootaround beyond the doubtful designation, but with no word that the veteran has resumed practicing in the last couple days, it's expected that he'll be sidelined for a fifth straight game. With Devin Harris (illness) missing shootaround and questionable to play Friday, fill-in starter Yogi Ferrell could potentially be in store for a 40-minute workload while the Mavs have little in the way of healthy depth at point guard.