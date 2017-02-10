Mavericks' Deron Williams: Listed as out Saturday vs. Magic
Williams (toe) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Magic, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Williams has yet to progress to on-court activities since spraining his left big toe in a Jan. 25 game against the Knicks, and it's increasingly likely that he won't return before the All-Star break. The Mavericks have been getting quality play from Yogi Ferrell as the starting point guard while Williams has been sidelined, so the team is presumably of no mind to rush the veteran back on the court until he's completely healthy.
