Mavericks' Deron Williams: Misses shootaround with illness

Williams was held out of shootaround Monday morning due to an illness, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Williams made his return to action Saturday against Orlando after missing eight games with a toe injury, and he finished with seven points and four assists in just 16 minutes. The expectation was that he would re-assume the starting point guard spot going forward, but the illness threatens to force him back to the sideline Monday against the Celtics. Williams will likely end up being a game-time decision, and if he's ultimately held out, Yogi Ferrell would likely reenter the lineup.