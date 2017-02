Mavericks' Deron Williams: Out again Friday vs. Trail Blazers

Williams (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Mavericks' play-by-play announcer Mark Followill reports.

Williams will now have missed five consecutive games while dealing with a toe sprain. Devin Harris and J.J. Barea will also be absent for the contest, thus leaving the Mavericks' backcourt fairly bare. Yogi Ferrell should continue seeing heavy minutes at point guard with Seth Curry sliding down from shooting guard at times to relieve him. Williams next chance to return will be Monday against the Nuggets.