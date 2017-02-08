Mavericks' Deron Williams: Out again Tuesday vs. Trail Blazers

Williams (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Williams was given a doubtful designation earlier Tuesday, so he was fully expected to remain sidelined for seventh consecutive game. According to Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, coach Rick Carlisle indicated that he's not sure if Williams will be back on the floor prior to the All-Star break, so he could be a few weeks away from making a full recovery. Yogi Ferrell is in line to pick up another start, a role he's flourished in with averages of 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.0 three-pointers across 37.2 minutes over the last five games. Devin Harris should see the backup minutes behind Ferrell.

